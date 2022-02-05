St Kitts and Nevis to Participate in OECS/ECCB International Netball Series
By: Staff Writer
The St. Kitts and Nevis Netball Association has announced the national squad that will participate in the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series to be held in Dominica from February 11-19, 2022.
The players representing St. Kitts and Nevis are:
Natalie Sutton – St. Kitts
Jewel Thompson – Nevis
Rodona Nanton – St. Kitts
Latoya Caesar – St. Kitts
Tashecia Bowen – Nevis
Rochella Challenger – St. Kitts
Aaliyah Gibson – St. Kitts
Cassigne Smithen – Nevis
Dianna Browne – Nevis
Khalique Challenger – St. Kitts
Kerish Richardson – St. Kitts
Karla Carty – St. Kitts
The officials selected for the series are:
UAPs
Deborah Lynch Theobalds
Yvette Smith
Umpires
Joel Brown
Lilia Mathurin-Cameron
Terrence Peart
Wayne Benti
Moeth Gaymes
Joel Young-Strong
Kanika Paul-Payne