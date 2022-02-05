St Kitts and Nevis to Participate in OECS/ECCB International Netball Series

By: Staff Writer

The St. Kitts and Nevis Netball Association has announced the national squad that will participate in the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series to be held in Dominica from February 11-19, 2022.

The players representing St. Kitts and Nevis are:

Natalie Sutton – St. Kitts

Jewel Thompson – Nevis

Rodona Nanton – St. Kitts

Latoya Caesar – St. Kitts

Tashecia Bowen – Nevis

Rochella Challenger – St. Kitts

Aaliyah Gibson – St. Kitts

Cassigne Smithen – Nevis

Dianna Browne – Nevis

Khalique Challenger – St. Kitts

Kerish Richardson – St. Kitts

Karla Carty – St. Kitts

The officials selected for the series are:

UAPs

Deborah Lynch Theobalds

Yvette Smith

Umpires

Joel Brown

Lilia Mathurin-Cameron

Terrence Peart

Wayne Benti

Moeth Gaymes

Joel Young-Strong

Kanika Paul-Payne