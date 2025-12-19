Minister Duggins Announces Centennial Celebration and Transformational Redevelopment for Warner Park Sports Complex

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Sport, on Wednesday, unveiled a historic dual announcement for the iconic Warner Park Sports Complex during the Parliamentary Budget Debate, marking its 100th anniversary and outlining a visionary redevelopment plan to secure its future for generations to come.

Minister Duggins confirmed that Warner Park will celebrate 100 Years of Legacy on April 16th, 2026. The Ministry is actively engaging with stakeholders to plan a fitting year-long celebration, with a full schedule of commemorative activities to be unveiled by the end of January 2026.

“Warner Park is legacy, yes—but it is also the future,” declared Minister Duggins. Looking beyond the centennial, the Minister announced ambitious plans for a complete, brand-new overhaul of the Warner Park Cricket Sporting Facility. This transformational project is designed to elevate the nation’s sporting infrastructure to world-class standards.

The future vision for the Warner Park redevelopment includes:

A State-of-the-Art Indoor Basketball Facility

An Upgraded Football Stadium, featuring enhanced pitch, seating, and spectator amenities.

A State-of-the-Art Indoor Netball and Volleyball Facility

An Upgraded Tennis Facility

An Upgraded Cricket Stadium

This comprehensive redevelopment aims to create a premier, multi-sport destination that will host regional and international competitions, boost sports tourism, and provide first-class training and competition venues for local athletes.

“This is more than a renovation; it is a reimagining of what our national sporting headquarters can be,” Minister Duggins stated. “As we honor the cherished memories and milestones of the past 100 years, we are simultaneously laying the foundation for the next century of athletic excellence, community health, and national pride at Warner Park.”

Further details regarding the centennial celebrations and the phased plans for the redevelopment will be communicated in early 2026.

-30-