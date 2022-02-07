FINAL NOTICE TO PERSONS WHO HAVE FAILED TO FILE THEIR DECLARATION OF INCOME, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE, 2021

Charlestown; 7th February 2022 – The Integrity Commission (Nevis) wishes to remind the Persons in Public Life (Declarants) that they must file their Declaration of Income, Assets & Liabilities for the period 1st July 2020 – 30th June 2021 and all other outstanding periods, along with their supporting documents as required by Section 15 of the Integrity in Public Life, Ordinance No. 2 of 2013 by 24th February 2022.

Declaration Forms are available at the Commission’s Office located on the Upper Floor, Rams Shopping Complex, Stoney Grove, Nevis.



All Declarants are required to deliver their completed form along with the relevant supporting documents, in person, at the Commission’s Office.

All Declarations are CONFIDENTIAL documents. Please DO NOT submit your completed Declaration Form through a third party, or by electronic or regular mail.

The Commission wishes to remind you that under Section 15 of the Amended Integrity in Public Life Ordinance, your failure to comply with this final request, the Commission will be compelled without further notice to publish your name in the national newspapers and the St. Christopher and Nevis Official Gazette.

We draw your attention to the under-mentioned relevant Section 15, Subsection 6 – 8.



Section 15, Subsection 6 – 8

(6) Where a person who is required to do so fails to file a declaration in accordance with this section or without reasonable cause, fails to furnish further particulars in accordance with section 20, the Commission shall publish such fact in the Gazette and at least one newspaper in general circulation on the island of Nevis.

(7) The Commission may, at any time after the publication referred to in subsection (6), make an ex parte application to the High Court for an order directing such person to comply with the Ordinance and the Court may in addition to making such an order, impose such conditions as it thinks fit including costs.

(8) A person who fails to comply with the directions of the Court, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of fifty thousand dollars.

The Commission looks forward to your compliance with the law.



For further clarification or assistance in completing forms please feel free to call our office at 469-5521 ext. 6760/6761 or visit the office between the hours of 9 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.