EIGHT CHARGES LAID AGAINST SECOND PERSON IN POND’S PASTURE SHOOTING

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has laid eight (8)charges against Nicholas Johnson, age thirty (30), of Caricom Village, New Road, St. Kitts.

On August 14th, 2025, Mr. Johnson was charged at the Basseterre Police Station for the offences of:

a) Attempted Murder

b) Possession of Firearm

c) Possession of Ammunition

d) Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life

e) Discharging a Firearm in a Public Plate

f) Shooting with Intent (3 charges)

Mr. Johnson is the second individual to be arrested and charged in connection withthe July 30th, 2025 Pond’s Pasture shooting incident, during which Police Officer TalbertWarner was injured. Kareem Jeffers of Pond’s Pasture was the first person charged inrelation to the incident, on August 8th, 2025.

The RSCNPF extends sincere thanks to the community for their continued support, vigilance, and cooperation as we work together to keep our nation safe.

