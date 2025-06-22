Lawson Hendrickson Convicted For Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm With Intent

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2025- Lawson Hendrickson appeared before the High Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC, where he was convicted of the offence of inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent. The charge arose from an incident on April 13, 2023, in which Mr. Edward Halliday sustained serious injuries.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty to the offence on November 22, 2024.

Justice Morley imposed a custodial sentence of thirty-five (35) months, suspended on condition that Hendrickson does not commit any further offences. Should he breach this condition, the sentence will be activated.

He was further ordered to pay seventy-five thousand dollars ($75,000.00) in compensation to Mr. Halliday on or before December 20, 2025. Failure to comply with the compensation order will result in twelve (12) months’ imprisonment.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to supporting the fair administration of justice and will continue to work in partnership with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary to ensure accountability in all matters of serious crime.

