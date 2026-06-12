ECDU ZONAL SPORTS COMMENCES WITH THE BASSETERRE ZONE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, June 12, 2026: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) Basseterre Zone successfully staged its annual Sports Day on Wednesday, June 10, at the Gardens Sporting Complex. The event served as one of the major highlights of the Child Month celebrations and followed several initiatives aimed at encouraging physical activity, social interaction, and community engagement among young children.



The children participated in multiple competitions that were designed to promote fitness, coordination, and teamwork. Alongside traditional flat races, children participated in fun-filled events such as the clothespin race, sack race, and ride-the-pony. The activities were carefully designed to suit the developmental abilities of the various age groups, allowing every child the opportunity to take part and enjoy the experience.



The Child Month sporting activities continue across the island, with the West Zone scheduled to host its Sports Day on Tuesday, June 16. The East Zone will follow with its Sports Day on Tuesday, June 23.



In the lead-up to Sports Day, the ECDU also organized zonal church services, providing an opportunity for children, parents, and educators to come together in fellowship and reflection. Another notable achievement during the observance was the Family Fitness Festival.









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