Kaliyah Jones Qualifies For NJCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships

By: Tito Chapman

New PB For Kaliyah Jones (400m)

Kaliyah Jones of Monroe University stamped her authority at her first competitive meet of 2026, clocking an Indoor PB of 56.84s and qualifying for the NJCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Jones New PB ranked Third Overall

Competing in heat 2 of the 400m event at the Dr Sander Columbia Scorcher hosted by Columbia University, Jones comfortably secured first place with a time of 56.84s – a new PB which is ranked 3rd overall from a field of 54 athletes.

A snpshot of partial official results of the seeded section of the women 400m

Jones Qualifies For NJCAA Division 1 Indoor Championships

Jones time of 56.84 qualifies her for the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships. She is currently ranked #5 in the NJCAA Division 1 for the 400m event.

The NJCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at Washburn University in Topeka Kansas from March 6-8, 2026.

