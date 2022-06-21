Decomposed Body Found in Montpelier

By: Staff Writer

The authorities have confirmed the discovery of a decomposed body which was found yesterday in the Montpelier Estate area in Nevis.

According to Superintendent Sutton, the decomposed body was found by members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police started a search of the area after being tipped off.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.

A frontal and side shot of the remains are circulating via WhatsApp.