EDWARDS CHARGED FOR A SECOND MURDER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 29-year-old Trevern Edwards of Stapleton Village for the murder of Jesse Lee of Lime Kiln. He was charged on May 10, 2022.

Edwards remains at Her Majesty’s Prison where he was remanded for the Murder Arthur Henry of Fountain Estate and the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob.

