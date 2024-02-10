SUSPECTED DOUBLE HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an incident that caused the deaths of two (2) children in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. The incident was reported on February 9th, 2024, at 6:25PM.

Responding to the scene at the home of thirty-five (35)-year-old Colander Caines, the mother, Police found four (4)-year-old Calaysia Caines (female) and six (6)-month-old Kevon Caines (male) in a bedroom. Both were unresponsive and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms Caines was found alive in another bedroom.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation in to the incident is ongoing and the general public will be kept abreast of any key developments. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this situation.