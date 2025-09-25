CWI Congratulates Quentin Sampson as Breakout Player of CPL 2025

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has congratulated Quentin Sampson on being named the Breakout Player of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), following an outstanding debut season with the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Several young players put their hands up for the award with eye-catching performances during the August 14 – September 21 tournament, having earned their opportunity through standout performances in the CWI Breakout League earlier this year.

Notably, Ackeem Auguste shone for the St. Lucia Kings, highlighted by a fluent 73 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while spinner Navin Bidaisee impressed with the ball, capturing 7 wickets for the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at an economy rate of 8.04. Also putting their names on the map with respect to the development of talent throughout the region were Jediah Blades, Nathan Edward and Karima Gore.

Sampson, however, stood out for his consistency and match-winning impact. In eight matches, he scored 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 153, including a career-best 76 that helped secure victory for his team. His ability to rise to the occasion underlined his talent and temperament at this level.

“Quentin’s performances, as well as those of others this season, are both pleasing and encouraging for West Indies cricket,” said Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket. “They have shown that our emerging players can step up and deliver when they are given the opportunity.”

