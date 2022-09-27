Amory and Bowen-Tuckett Named In Rising Stars U-19 Team of the Tournament

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Nevisian U19 cricketers Onaje Amory and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett have been named in the Rising Stars Under-19 Team of the tournament that was released on Monday 26th September, 2022.

Both players featured for the Leewards, who won the Rising Stars U19 Championships which was held in St. Vincent and sponsored by Winlott.

They both featured with the bat and ball respectively. Bowen-Tuckett scored a half century, had seven catches and 3 stumpings while Amory bagged the most wickets in the tournament, 18 and took 2 catches.

Amory and Bowen-Tuckett were members of the West Indies Rising Stars U-19 team which played in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, hosted in the Caribbean by CWI earlier this year.

The full Rising Stars Under-19 Team of the Tournament reads: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal