BURNING FLAMES MEMBERS RECEIVE DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS

Toriano “Onyan” Edwards, David “Krokus” Edwards, Clarence “Oungku” Edwards and
Rone “Foxx” Watkins members of the iconic soca band, Burning Flames, have been presented with diplomatic passports.

Three of the four members; Toriano “Onyan” Edwards, David “Krokus” Edwards
and Clarence “Oungku” Edwards showing off their passports

They were presented with the passports by Prime Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne at cabinet on Wednesday 27 August 2025, as the government hails the group’s decades-long contribution to Antigua and Barbuda’s music and culture.

Prime Minister Browne also confirmed they will be recommended for knighthoods in the upcoming independence celebrations.

