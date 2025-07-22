St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week Continues with the 2025 Grill Fest & Taste at Twilight: A Celebration of Flavour, Culture, and Community

Basseterre, St. Kitts (22 July 2025) – The St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week is heating up with two exceptional events: the 2025 St. Kitts Grill Fest and Taste at Twilight. These signature events will bring together food lovers, chefs, local vendors, and cultural enthusiasts for a day of culinary delights and unforgettable experiences. The St. Kitts Grill Fest will take place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Frigate Bay Lawn, while Taste at Twilight follows the next evening on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the St. Kitts Eco Park.

2025 St. Kitts Grill Fest: A Flavourful Journey

The St. Kitts Grill Fest 2025 is set to be an unforgettable day filled with tantalizing aromas, sizzling grills, and fierce competition. This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of grillers competing in four categories: chicken, fish, pork, and lobster. Expect to indulge in expertly prepared dishes, ranging from smoky meats to mouthwatering seafood, each offering a unique twist on traditional Kittitian barbecue. The event promises to be a true celebration of our local culinary talent and the rich diversity of flavours that define the St. Kitts.

Participating Grillers include:

Chicken: Alexis Decosta (Loochie), Gavin Williams, Shiniqua Cannonier, and Kyla Huggins (Chi-Lax Grill).

Alexis Decosta (Loochie), Gavin Williams, Shiniqua Cannonier, and Kyla Huggins (Chi-Lax Grill). Fish: Cleavon Chumney (Chumney’s Historical Flavaz), Jacqueline Rose, Michael Browne(Jangeezy), and Victor Rouse.

Cleavon Chumney (Chumney’s Historical Flavaz), Jacqueline Rose, Michael Browne(Jangeezy), and Victor Rouse. Pork: Cleon Francis(Pappy), Gregory Williams (Hungry Man Bar & Grill), Keon Monzac (Bug’s Grill Spot), Marlene Ramsey, and Ricardo Stewart (Smurf).

Cleon Francis(Pappy), Gregory Williams (Hungry Man Bar & Grill), Keon Monzac (Bug’s Grill Spot), Marlene Ramsey, and Ricardo Stewart (Smurf). Lobster: Amour Ritchen (Big North), Ashton Duporte, Romaine Belgrove, and Dave Martin (Mugsey).

But the Grill Fest isn’t just about food. The event will also feature Caribbean Exhibitions from the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, offering a taste of what these beautiful islands have to offer in terms of culture, food, and artistry. This is a unique opportunity to experience the culinary diversity of the region and to connect with neighbouring island cultures in one place.

The festival will also offer a community tourism experience, encouraging visitors to explore the local flavors, traditions, and artisanal crafts from across the destination. Community vendors will be on hand offering unique local products, giving attendees the chance to take home a piece of the Caribbean spirit.

Guests can look forward to an exciting live entertainment stage, vibrant local artisans showcasing their crafts, indulgent sweet treats, a fun-filled Kid’s Zone, an impromptu amateur mixology competition, a well-stocked cash bar, and an extensive selection of delectable food and beverage options to satisfy every craving.

Taste at Twilight: A Gourmet Evening Under the Stars

The Taste at Twilight event, a truly exceptional gastronomic experience, will offer an evening of elegance and indulgence as the sun sets over the stunning Eco Park. From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, guests will enjoy a delectable three-course meal featuring tamarind, a local flavor used in creative and unique ways by some of St. Kitts’ finest chefs.

This year’s event is especially exciting with the participation of Chef Nyesha Arrington, a television personality who has graced the screens on Top Chef, Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, and currently mentors rising talents on FOX’s Next Level Chef. Chef Arrington will join local culinary talents Alaric Arache, Lawrencia Joseph, Tiandra Francis, and Stephen Marsham, bringing a fusion of international expertise and local flavor.

Tickets for the Taste at Twilight event are now available for USD$110.00:

https://www.fygaro.com/en/pb/b77dd01c-b7e4-4947-8f77-e1b117a6dade/

A Message from CEO Fontenelle

“We are excited to invite both locals and visitors to experience the incredible talents and flavours that St. Kitts & Nevis has to offer at the2025 Grill Fest and Taste at Twilight,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “These events are not only a celebration of food but also of our vibrant community and culture. We are thrilled to bring together local chefs, food enthusiasts, and artisans to showcase the richness of our culinary traditions and to foster connections. These events are a reflection of the growing importance of community tourism, where locals and visitors alike can share in the experience of St. Kitts &Nevis’ culture and hospitality.”

Event Details:

St. Kitts Grill Fest 2025 : Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Frigate Bay Lawn

: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Frigate Bay Lawn Taste at Twilight: Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM | St. Kitts Eco Park

For more information follow us on social media at @SKNRestaurantWeek.

