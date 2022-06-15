Brand new security equipment commissioned at the Vance W. Amory International Airport

Photo caption (1and 2): New security X-ray machines donated by the government of the Republic of Colombia installed and commissioned at the Vance W. Amory International Airport

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JUNE 15, 2022) – Two new security X-ray machines and one walk-through metal detector have been installed and commissioned at the Vance W. Amory International Airport to improve security screening at the facility.

Mr. Richard Rollins, a technician from the supplier of the equipment, Sectus Technologies based in Canada, installed the critical security machines during the period May 10 to 13, 2022.

A maintenance team from the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) worked along with Mr. Rollins on the installation, and all airport security officers participated in a training session on the use and operation of the machines. The officers also received vital written material pertaining to the equipment.

Photo caption: New walk-through metal detector donated by the government of the Republic of Colombia installed and commissioned at the Vance W. Amory International Airport

Subsequently, on May 27 Mr. Dareq Maynard, a trained technician from the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) was called in to carry out some basic checks on the machines. Mr. Maynard expressed satisfaction with the working condition of all the recently installed equipment and agreed to conduct monthly maintenance checks. Representatives from the Civil Aviation Division (CAD) of St. Kitts and Nevis have also observed the machines in operation.

During the course of this week, 12 security officers from the airport are undergoing Basic Aviation Security training, facilitated by Mr. Royston Griffin of the CAD. The training is being conducted at the Nevis Disaster Management Department Building.

Photo caption : Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) welcomed the news that the machines have been installed and will be used to ensure the safety of passengers using the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

He revealed that the equipment, totaling EC$182,500, was acquired as a result his diplomatic efforts while Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis. He said he had made an appeal to the government of the Republic of Colombia for assistance with respect to airport security. Premier Brantley expressed sincere gratitude to the Colombian Government for its benevolence.

