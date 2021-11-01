SKNYPA congratulates Vikell Edwards-Douglas as he participates in COP26

Mr. Vikell Edwards-Douglas at the RLB International Airport on Sunday, October 31, 2021, waiting to board his flight to participate in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

PRESS RELEASE (November 01, 2021) — The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) congratulates one of our members Mr. Vikell Edwards-Douglas as he participates in the 16th annual Conference of Youth (COY16) which forms part of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference also known as Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Mr. Edwards-Douglas departed the federation on Sunday, October 31, 2021, for Glasgow, Scotland, where he will represent The Boys’ Brigade Caribbean Fellowship and St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I am elated to be a youth delegate for this year’s COY16 and COP26 UN Climate Change Conference…as I effectively articulate young people’s stance on climate change,” Mr. Edwards-Douglas said, adding that “I will be able to observe, learn, dialogue and promote my beautiful country and profound organizations with a hope to inspire and empower all who see or hear me.”

He added that “this will be symbiotically beneficial to my holistic development, the country’s development and the enhancement of my profession to continue creating a caring and loving environment where all feel accepted and empowered, to nurture every person to be climate-friendly.”.

COY serves as a space for capacity building and policy training, in order to prepare young people for their participation at COP.

In 2021, COY is dubbed as the largest and longest-running youth event to date; gathering thousands of young changemakers from more than 140 countries. It is likewise hailed as the most significant youth gathering for its capacity to directly forward the official youth position in the UN Climate Negotiations.

One of the major outputs of COY16 is the policy document crafted by youth voices globally, which will be forwarded during the UN Climate Negotiations.

Mr. Edwards-Douglas returns to the federation on Sunday, November 14, 2021.