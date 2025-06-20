Another Shooting: Man Injured In Halfway Tree

By: Staff Writer

Officers of the Violent Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher Nevis Police Force have launched an investigation into an attempted murder that occurred in Halfway Tree, leaving one man with gunshot injuries.

According to reports, at approximately 8:40 PM on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Khaliq Hanley, 20, of Halfway Tree, sustained gunshot wounds while inside his residence. Hanley was reading when unknown assailant(s) reportedly entered his premises and opened fire. He was struck in his left forearm as he fled.

Hanley was initially transported by private vehicle to Pogson Medical Centre and later transferred by ambulance to JNF Hospital. He is currently warded at the JNF Hospital in stable condition.

The crime scene in Halfway Tree was processed, and several items of evidential value were collected.

No suspect is in police custody.

The Police is appealing to persons with information on this crime to call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468.

Related