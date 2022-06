Staff Writer

Jesus Valdez, who escaped prison last month, (May 16) has been captured without incident.

According to the Police Public Relations Unit, Valdez was captured this afternoon in Godwin Ghaut and is presently in Police Custody.

He was on the run for 24 days. The first time he escaped prison, was on April 14th, 2022 and was captured on April 30th, 2022.

Prior to escaping prison on April 14, Valdez was charged with Assault.