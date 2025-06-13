ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WELCOMES UWI FIVE ISLANDS CAMPUS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, June 12, 2025: The Ministry of Education is celebrating a major educational milestone as the University of the West Indies (UWI) officially extends its Five Islands Campus to the twin-island Federation.

In a symbolic ceremony held at the Office of the Minister of Education, officials from the UWI Five Islands Campus in Antigua joined Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley to mark the beginning of a new chapter in tertiary education for the Federation.

Professor Justin Robinson, Principal, University of the West Indies Five Island Campus, shared

“The Five Islands Campus has the potential to be heavily focused on providing relevant research for Eastern Caribbean governments that is targeted towards Eastern Caribbean problems. We want to bring St. Kitts and Nevis fully into our universe as we seek to expand access to education but also access to OECS-relevant solutions.”

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, expressed

“It is indeed my privilege and honour as the minister responsible for education to lend my endorsement to the UWI Five Islands Campus. We will do our best to engage our young people and try to direct them to various universities. You will definitely see an increase in enrolment from our end.”

This strategic expansion of the UWI Five Islands Campus reflects the institution’s continued commitment to accessible, high-quality, and regionally relevant education for all Caribbean citizens and the OECS in particular. With growing demand for university-level programs in areas such as climate resilience, technology, and public health, UWI’s presence in St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to help meet national development goals while empowering the next generation of leaders.

