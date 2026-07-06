2026 St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championships Deliver Exciting Racing at The Anchorage

Frigate Bay, St. Kitts – July 5, 2026 — The 2026 St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championships, hosted by the St. Kitts Yacht Club, sanctioned by the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association, and held in collaboration with the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, concluded successfully on Sunday, July 5, following two days of exciting competition at The Anchorage, Frigate Bay.



The Championship brought together 13 sailors representing the St. Kitts Yacht Club and the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, who competed in 12 races across the Optimist, RS Feva, ILCA 4.7, and ILCA 7 classes. As the Federation’s premier dinghy sailing event, the National Championships serve as an important benchmark for sailor development and as a qualifying regatta for athletes seeking selection to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at regional and international competitions.



Under the leadership of Principal Race Officer Nicholas Dupre, the race management team successfully completed all 12 scheduled races over the two-day event.



Competitors enjoyed excellent Caribbean sailing conditions throughout the weekend, with steady easterly trade winds of 15–18 knots on Saturday and 15–17 knots on Sunday, accompanied by gusts reaching 22 knots and 21 knots, respectively. The fresh breeze provided fast, tactical racing that tested competitors’ boat handling, sail trim, tactical awareness, and physical endurance while delivering exciting action for spectators along the shores of Frigate Bay.



The RS Feva Class began with two teams entered to compete. Unfortunately, following a capsize that resulted in an injury to Nailah, her team with Jael was forced to retire from the Championship. The St. Kitts Yacht Club extends its best wishes to Nailah for a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing both sailors back on the water soon.



In the true spirit of sailing and fair competition, the remaining RS Feva team of Emily Samaroo and Donovan Liburdelected to split into separate boats and continue racing against one another after the withdrawal of the second team. Their decision ensured that meaningful competition continued within the class while demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship, adaptability, and a genuine passion for the sport.



A special commendation is extended to Essien Browne, who competed in his first-ever National Dinghy Championships. Taking part in a national championship is a significant milestone for any sailor, and Essien embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, determination, and a positive attitude throughout the weekend. His participation reflects the continued growth of sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis and highlights the bright future of the sport as new sailors continue to join the sailing community.



2026 National Champions



Optimist Class



🥇 1st Place: Greyson Burrell (Back-to-Back Optimist National Champion)�🥈 2nd Place: Clijae Christmas-Mulley�🥉 3rd Place: Emijah Maynard



RS Feva Class



🥇 1st Place: Emily Samaroo�🥈 2nd Place: Donovan Liburd

ILCA 4.7 Class



🥇 1st Place: Owen Maheish�🥈 2nd Place: Rodney Huggins�🥉 3rd Place: Elijah Walters



ILCA 7 Class



🥇 1st Place: Melroy Henry (2025 Overall ILCA Champion • 2026 ILCA 7 National Champion)�🥈 2nd Place: Amadi Byron-Hendrickson



This year’s Championships also celebrated a significant milestone as Greyson Burrell successfully defended his Optimist National title, while Melroy Henry captured his second consecutive National ILCA title, having won the overall ILCA Championship in 2025 and the ILCA 7 National Championship in 2026 following the introduction of separate ILCA divisions. Their consistency, dedication, and commitment to excellence continue to set a high standard for sailing within the Federation and serve as an inspiration to the next generation of sailors.



The Championships once again showcased the continued growth of sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis, with competitors demonstrating resilience, determination, and outstanding sportsmanship throughout the weekend. The high standard of racing reflected the dedication of the athletes, coaches, parents, volunteers, and race officials who continue to strengthen the sport across the Federation.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club extends its sincere appreciation to the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association, race officials, volunteers, coaches, parents, and supporters whose hard work and commitment ensured another successful National Championship.



The Club also expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all of the event’s sponsors and partners for their generous support. Special thanks are extended to Budget Marine for sponsoring the championship medals, helping to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our sailors. We also gratefully acknowledge the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for its continued financial support of sailing, which has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of the sport and in providing opportunities for our athletes to compete and represent St. Kitts and Nevis at regional and international events. Their ongoing commitment to athlete development continues to strengthen the future of sailing within the Federation.



As another successful National Championship comes to a close, the future of sailing in the Federation continues to shine brightly. With experienced sailors continuing to excel and newcomers like Essien Browne taking their first steps into national competition, the outlook for sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis has never been brighter. The St. Kitts Yacht Club remains committed to developing sailors of all ages and looks forward to building on this momentum as our athletes continue to proudly fly the national flag on the regional and international stage.



The Club congratulates all competitors for their dedication, perseverance, and exemplary sportsmanship, and looks forward to welcoming sailors back to the starting line for another exciting National Championship next year.



“Sail. Compete. Inspire.”

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