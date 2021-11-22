SKNFA Grassroots Drive

The Cayon Primary School has become the latest school to benefit from the SKNFA’s drive to help grow grassroots football in St. Kitts and Nevis. On Monday, SKNFA President Atiba Harris and Executive Member Javiem Blanchette, were on hand at the school Monday morning for the presentation of football equipment to the school.

Present at the donation were some of the students and school principal Mrs. Adams.

The SKNFA under the leadership of Mr. Harris will continue to donate football equipment to schools across the Federation as part of its drive to promote the beautiful game.