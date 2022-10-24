Windwards Volcanoes Squad for CG United Super 50 Cup

Windwards Volcanoes Squad for CG United Super 50 Cup

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The Windwards Volcanoes have named their 16 member team that will be participating in the CG United Super 50 Cup scheduled for Trinidad & Tobago and Antigua from October 30th – November 19th, 2022.

The full team reads as follows:

  1. Andre Fletcher (Captain)
  2. Alick Athanaze (Vice-Captain)
  3. Johann Jeremiah
  4. Kavem Hodge
  5. Sunil Ambris
  6. Justin Greaves
  7. Keron Cottoy
  8. Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper)
  9. Ryan John
  10. Shermon Lewis
  11. Preston Mc Sween
  12. Larry Edward
  13. Kenneth Dember
  14. Darel Cyrus
  15. Johnson Charles
  16. Obed Mc Coy
Advertise With SKN PULSE

Team Management Unit
• Shirley Clarke – Head Coach
• John Eugene – Assistant Coach
• Liam Sebastien – Team Manager
• Shian Ollivierre – Physiotherapist

Notes
 The squad includes two newcomers to List A cricket in leg spinner Darel Cyrus and opening batsman Johann Jeremiah.

Related Posts

St. Paul’s and Conaree in SKNFA Super Six Finals 

Antiguan Rahkeem Cornwall Blasts 205 off 77 Balls In Minor…

Afy Fletcher named West Indies Women’s Vice-Captain for 4th…

 There is a new leadership group with Andre Fletcher at the helm assisted by Vice-Captain Alick Athanaze.

 Johnson Charles and Obed Mc Coy were added to the squad following the West Indies team’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

 The squad assembled in Trinidad on October 23 and will play warm up matches against a Trinidad & Tobago select team on October 25th and 27th.

 The Windwards Volcanoes will play Guyana Harpy Eagles on October 31st at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad & Tobago.

Share
More Stories

NEW PARADIGM SHIFT TO TAKE HOLD WITHIN THE EDUCATION SECTOR…

NSTP HOSTS 2021 GRADUATION CEREMONY

MASTER OF EDUCATION DEGREE PROGRAMME LAUNCHED IN ST. KITTS…

1 of 2,150
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy