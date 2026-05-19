YOUNG SKN SAILOR CONTINUES RISE AT ST. BARTHS REGATTA

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 18th, 2026— Young Optimist sailor Greyson Burrell recently represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the St. Barths Mini Bucket Clinic and Regatta held in St. Barths from May 10–17, 2026.



The event commenced with a four-day international training clinic from May 10–13, followed by four days of competitive racing from May 14–17, including a physically demanding three-hour marathon race on the final day of competition.



A fleet of 14 sailors competed in the Optimist class, representing Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Barths.



Competing against a talented regional fleet and in unfamiliar conditions, Greyson delivered a determined and encouraging performance throughout the week, finishing 9th overall in his first appearance at the event. Among the highlights of the regatta were a strong 6th-place race finish along with several 7th-place finishes during the series.

Greyson also delivered a commendable performance in the final three-hour marathon race, finishing in 8th place with a completion time of 2 hours and 47 minutes — a strong showing in one of the most physically and mentally demanding segments of the competition.



Reflecting on the experience, Greyson shared, “This regatta taught me a lot about endurance, focus, and competing against strong international sailors. The marathon race was challenging, but I enjoyed pushing myself and learning from the experience. I’m excited to continue improving as I prepare for future competitions.”



While the event did not result in a podium finish, the primary objective of the campaign extended beyond medals and placements. The experience formed part of Greyson’s continued preparation for upcoming championships in Canada, with emphasis placed on exposing the young sailor to the competitiveness, endurance, and intensity of higher-level international sailing.



The week-long clinic and regatta provided valuable opportunities for growth in race strategy, boat handling, physical endurance, and adapting to varying wind and sea conditions. The final marathon race particularly tested sailors’ stamina and mental resilience, providing excellent preparation for future international competition.



The St. Kitts and Nevis sailing community remains proud of Greyson’s continued development and commitment to the sport as he continues to gain international experience and represent the Federation across the region.



The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association also extends congratulations to all participating sailors and especially to the top-performing athletes and winners of the 2026 St. Barths Mini Bucket Regatta for their outstanding performances throughout the event.



The Association further expresses sincere gratitude to all supporters, coaches, parents, and well-wishers who continue to contribute to the development of youth sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis.



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