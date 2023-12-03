General Information

Young Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash on ByPass Road

A family is in mourning: A young man lost his life Saturday 2nd December, 2023 while driving along the Bypass road in the vicinity of Occasions on Nevis.

The incident occurred between 6:45PM and 7:00M along the Bypass road.

Initial investigations indicate that Stedroy Sturge along with his passenger was travelling along the Bypass road when he lost control of his vehicle which collided with a utility pole and overturned off road. Sturge was thrown from the vehicle.

Rasheed Moore of Barnes Ghaut, Nevis, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained injuries and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital via ambulance.

Stedroy Sturge

Sturge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

