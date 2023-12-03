Entertainment

Charlestown Primary School wins SJCIC Quiz

The Charlestown Primary School was adjudged winner of the St. John’s Community Improvement Club (SJCIC) Primary Schools Quiz which was held in Nevis on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Represented by Brianna Alexander and CahjNe Caines, CPS amassed a total of 65 points to beat six other schools.

The runners up were Ivor Walters Primary School, (2nd) and Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, (3rd). IWPS was represented by Kilah Williams and Le’Mya Charles, while Kelvin Wilkin Jr and Jaiida Gilfillan represented the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School.

The other schools that competed were; Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, Maude Crosse Preparatory School and St. Thomas’ Primary School.

The quiz which comprised of four rounds, (Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science) was sponsored by the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU).

Kris Liburd, President of the NCCU Board, presented the medals and plaques to the students.

