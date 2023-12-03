ECCB $2 COMMEMORATIVE BANKNOTE FEATURES PORTRAIT OF SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS

The new EC$2 commemorative banknote showcases a portrait of legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, affectionately known as “The Master Blaster.”
The issuance of the note forms part of the Bank’s year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary under the theme, ECCB@40: A Year of Reflection, Celebration and Implementation.
The EC$2 commemorative banknote marks the first time that a reflective silver ink, a gold iridescent ink and a holographic blue foil have appeared together on a banknote, representing an innovation in global currency design and security.
ECCB facts about the EC$2 commemorative note:
- The note is legal tender. You can use it to pay for goods and services.
- The front of the note bears the image of legendary cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards – ‘The Master Blaster’.
- The note is slightly smaller than the other EC polymer notes.
- The security features include an aqua-blue tinted holographic foil.
- The note will be available at all commercial banks in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from December 6.
- You cannot obtain the note from ATMs.
The note will be available at commercial banks throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from December 6, 2023.