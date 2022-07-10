Young Antiguan fast bowler drafted into CPL

By: Staff Reporter

Nineteen-year-old Antiguan fast bowler, Kelvin Pitman, has been drafted by the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots for this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Pitman, who plays for CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles in the local league, is the only Antiguan drafted by the defending champions ahead of their 2022 Campaign.

Other Antiguans that will feature in this year’s edition of CPL are: Rahkeem Cornwall, Hayden Walsh Jr., Devon Thomas and Alzarri Joseph.

Rahkeem Cornwall will be playing for the Barbados Royals, moving on from the St. Lucia Kings. Cornwall joins Hayden Walsh Jr and Devon Thomas in the Barbados Royals set up.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph will play for the St. Lucia Kings.