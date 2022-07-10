St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad For CPL 2022

By: Staff Reporter

Defending Champions, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, opted for familiar faces and their full quota of emerging players in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Player draft, to complete their 2022 team.

Joshua Da Silva and Jon Russ Jagessar were drafted by the Patriots. Both played for the team in their 2021 championship year.

The West Indies’ first-ever St Maarten player, Keacy Carty, was also drafted by the Patriots.

While Kelvin Pitman of Antigua and Jaden Carmichael of Nevis were drafted as emerging players.

The full squad reads: