St. Kitts and Nevis records 44th COVID-19 death

By: Staff Reporter

St.Kitts and Nevis has recorded its 44th covid-19 related death.

The latest COVID-19 situation report confirmed 44 persons have died due to COVID-19 complications; 37 in St. Kitts and seven in Nevis.

The 44th COVID-19 death occurred in St.Kitts.

The Situation report also states that, a total of 6,293 cases have been confirmed in the Federation; 5,069 in St.Kitts and 1,017 in Nevis. 6,086 cases have recovered, since April 2020.

The total number of active cases to date is 163; 121 in St.Kitts and 42 in Nevis.

