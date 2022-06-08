Windward Islands Women beat Leewards Women by 4 wickets

By: Tito Chapman

The Windward Islands women secured their first win of the 2022 T20 Blaze season with 4-wicket triumph over the Leeward Islands at the Guyana National Stadium, yesterday.





Batting first, the Leewards scored a paltry 56 off their 20 overs.

Rosalie Dolabaille topped scored with 21, she was the only player in double figures.





Pearl Etienne picked up two wickets for the Windwards.

Chasing 57 to win, the Windwards reached the target with 17 balls to spare. Kimone Homer 11 and Japhina Joseph 10* were the top scorers.

Jenison Richards and Rozel Liburd were the pick of the bowlers for the Leewards. Richards bagged 3 for 7 while Liburd picked up two wickets.

Final scores leeward islands 56 for 7, Windward Islands 57 for 6.