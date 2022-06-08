Eazi Releases New Single ‘All Coming Back’

Veteran Soca Artiste, Eazi released a new track last nigh.

The single which is written and performed by Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner is entitled ‘All Coming Back’.

‘All Coming Back‘ is the first song to be recorded by Eazi for the upcoming Cultrama Festivities. The track was mixed and mastered by Chabo Productions. It was produced by Docu Beats and is presently available on Apple Music.

Eazi, the reigning Soca Monarch on Nevis is no stranger to the big stage, his popular track from last year, ‘Fete Me Down’ is evidence of that. With his sights set on expanding his regional and international appeal, Eazi welcomes any collaboration.

The more Producers and Artistes I can collaborate with, the more exposure I will receive.

Throughout his career, Eazi has performed both regionally and internationally. In 2020, Eazi won a bronze medal after competing in the 24th edition of the World Cham­pi­onship of Per­form­ing Arts (WCO­PA) which is con­sid­ered the Olympics for the per­form­ing arts.

Warner, a former lead singer of the Odisi Band is known for hits such as Dancing, Ain Missing Me, Anything, Supernatural Love and Saucy.

Eazi is presently seeking a Manager, to help build his career and get his music in the hands of producers, as well as negotiating contracts and setting up tours.