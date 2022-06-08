SKN Secures Three Silver and Four Bronze Medals

St. Kitts and Nevis secures 7 medals at the Friendship Invitational 22 / Jeux De La Fraternité 22 which took place on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the Stade Territorial Louis Achille, in Fort de France, Martinique.

The team cooped three Silver medals and four Bronze medals.

Silver Medallist:

Jonnicia Williams U20 Girls 800m

Alexander Caines U20 Boys 800m

The U20 Boys 4x100m relay team

(Aldrett Nisbett, Akadianto Willett, William Sharpe, K’Anthony Benjamin)

Bronze medallists:

Akanye Samuel U17 Boys 110m hurdles

Jermahd Huggins U17 Boys 400m

K’Anthony Benjamin U20 Boys 200m

Uzariel Hodge U17 Boys 800m