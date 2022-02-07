WILLIAMS CREATE HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE IN ICC U19 WORLD CUP FINAL

Jacqueline Williams has created more cricketing history. She was one of the team of match officials for the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The 45-year-old Jamaican entered the history books when she became the first woman to stand in a U19 World Cup match earlier in the tournament.

In Saturday’s final of the U19 World Cup match, Williams was the fourth umpire. The on-field umpires were Roland Black of Ireland and Asif Yaqoob of Pakistan, with Rashid Riaz of Pakistan as the television umpire. The match referee was Graeme Labrooy of Sri Lanka. On Friday 4th February, Williams was the television umpire in the third-place play-off between Afghanistan and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

In a press statement issued by Cricket West Indies, Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: