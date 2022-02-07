Team Unity Government delivers new homes for twenty families in the St. Peter’s community

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 05, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government, through the National Housing Corporation (NHC), has empowered twenty more families in St. Kitts and Nevis through homeownership.

The twenty deserving individuals received keys to their brand new homes in the Stapleton community of St. Peter’s during a ceremony held on Friday, February 04, 2022. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Minister responsible for Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; the Honourable Lindsay Grant; the Honourable Jonel Powell and the Honourable Vincent Byron, as well as the management and Board of Directors of the NHC and residents of the surrounding communities.

In delivering remarks, Prime Minister Harris said Friday’s house allocation ceremony marked another example of the Team Unity administration delivering on the promises the people of St. Kitts and Nevis elected them on.

“I am delighted to be here today as we give more people a blessed spot on what are already supremely blessed islands of St Kitts and Nevis. When we asked the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to elect a Team Unity Government in St. Kitts and Nevis, we knew that in return we had to deliver for you. And one of the most important tasks they gave us was to build more homes for you, your family, your friends, your loved ones,” Dr. Harris said.

The Prime Minister further noted that not only is his Team Unity administration delivering more homes for the people, but his Government is ensuring that the homes that are being built are more spacious than those constructed under the previous administration.

He added, “Today, we are delivering houses with spatial dimensions ranging from some 876 square feet on a two-bedroom home to one which is somewhere between 1,651 to 1,800 square feet. Under Team Unity, under your Government, we are making homes that are bigger and better.”

Prime Minister Harris advised the new homeowners to view these houses as more than just mere bricks and mortar. He said, “They are the fundamental building blocks of happy families. A place where our families can come together and build memories.”

During Friday’s allocation ceremony, keys were distributed for two two-bedroom bungalows and three town houses.

