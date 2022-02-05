NEMA RECEIVES GENEROUS DONATIONS FROM SIMPLYHELP FOUNDATION

Sourced Information

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received a donation of two 40 foot containers filled with supplies to aid the agency’s response to disasters as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies were donated by the SimplyHelp Foundation based in Los Angeles in the United States.

On Friday, February 04, 2022, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator and Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force accepted the emergency relief and other supplies noting that they will greatly benefit the agency’s efforts.

The supplies earmarked for community use will be distributed in collaboration with the Department of Social Development. Vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, the differently-abled and the like will receive supplies. Public service departments/agencies involved in healthcare, law enforcement, homeland security, education and others will also benefit.

“To see that foundations such as SimplyHelp, during these challenging economic times around the world, still stepped up to the plate to assist the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, it’s significant. It is something that must be deemed as honourable and welcoming,” Mr. Samuel stated. “We are going to do our best to ensure that all of our citizens benefit from this generous and well-needed contribution.”

Mr. Samuel also applauded the assistance provided by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as well as the Office of the Prime Minister in facilitating the donation.

According to its website www.simplyhelp.org, SimplyHelp is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Los Angeles dedicated to relieving poverty by providing emergency disaster relief, vocational training, and shelter and care for homeless elderly.