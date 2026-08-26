Why should You register more than one domain name?

By: Tito Chapman

There are lots of reasons to own more than one domain name. Businesses often buy misspellings of their names, for example, to capture those Web searchers who aren’t good spellers (or typists).

Domainers register hundreds or even thousands of domains with the end goal of selling at least some of them at a profit. For them, the bulk domain search tool is a must.

There are other advantages of registering a variety of domain names:

Prevent competitors from using a domain name that’s similar to yours to trick shoppers into buying from them rather than you.Advertise individual product lines on separate websitesAttract more site visitors by directing keyword domains you own to your main websiteIncrease your chances of getting listed by major search enginesTarget specific groups of shoppers by using domain names that appeal to themGive your customers more ways to find you on the WebProtect your brand and online identity from squatters who might try to sell you related domains at outrageous prices

Thanks to SKN PULSE’s bulk domain name search tool, you can check the availability of up to 2,000 domains at once.

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