WhatsApp chat data transfer from iOS to Samsung is now live

By: Tito Chapman

Back in August when Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, WhatsApp unveiled plans to support moving chat history from iOS to Samsung devices running Android 10 or 11.

On Friday 3 September, this feature finally went live.

If you have a Samsung handset on Android 10 or 11 and want to transfer your chat history to it from an iPhone, you can now do so.

The entire process happens without your messages ever being sent to WhatsApp, and includes voice messages, photos, and videos. When you set up WhatsApp on a new Samsung device running Android 10 or 11 you’ll get the option to securely transfer your chats over from an iPhone. You’ll need a USB-C to Lightning cable for this.

Account information, your profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings are all transferred over. Call history and your display name won’t be transferred, however.

All the details about how the process works can be found here. It requires Samsung Smart Switch and apparently you can only do this when your Samsung is new or after you reset it to factory settings.

According to WhatsApp, the feature will become available to more Android devices “soon”.