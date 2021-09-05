How to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to a Galaxy phone

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to a Galaxy phone

To transfer WhatsApp chats from Iphone to a Samsung Galaxy Phone there are a few things you need to know.

According to WhatsApp, for the transfer to occur the following are necessary:

Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or greater installed on your new device

WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or greater on your old device

WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or greater on your new device

USB-C to Lightning cable (or equivalent adapters)

Use the same phone number on the new device as the old device.

Your new Android device must be factory new or reset to factory settings.

First, you need to connect your iPhone to your Galaxy phone using the Lightning to USB-C cable. Then follow the steps shown on the Samsung Smart Switch and when prompted, scan the QR Code with your iPhone.