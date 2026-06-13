West Indies Women Ready for World Cup Challenge ahead of New Zealand Opener

By: Cricket West Indies

SOUTHAMPTON, England – West Indies Women will begin their quest for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup glory on Saturday when they take on defending champions New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, with first ball scheduled for 1:30 PM AST.





The highly anticipated Group 1 contest marks the start of the Maroon Warriors’ campaign in a tournament that will see them face New Zealand, hosts England, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland in the race for a spot in the knockout stages.



The West Indies enter the tournament with growing confidence after an extensive preparation programme that included a specialised conditioning and acclimatisation camp in Wales, warm-up fixtures against India and Australia, and a successful outing in the Evara Women’s International Tri-Series in Ireland, where they finished atop the standings ahead of Ireland and Pakistan.



The tri-series victory provided valuable match practice and momentum, with the West Indies producing dominant victories over both Ireland and Pakistan while showcasing encouraging signs with both bat and ball.



Head Coach Shane Deitz believes the team is fully prepared for the challenge ahead and is focused on making a strong start to the tournament.



“It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing against. Obviously, New Zealand is a good team and they’re defending champions. It was a great game that we had against them in Dubai two years ago, and if a few things had gone our way we probably would have gotten the better of them, but I think we’re two pretty evenly matched teams,”

said Deitz.



“It’s important to get off to a good start so it’s a really important game and I think we’re ready for it. The girls have had a lot of preparation, and I think we’re at that stage where we’re just ready to go.”

The West Indies squad was selected with a deliberate focus on powerplay intent, batting depth and adaptability to English conditions, while the bowling unit has been built around accuracy, variation and disciplined execution.



Several players arrive in strong form, including captain Hayley Matthews, who produced important performances during the tri-series, while the team’s batting depth and versatility have been significantly strengthened over the past several months.



Matthews said the squad is embracing the challenge of another global tournament and is eager to begin its campaign on a positive note.



“As a team, we are pretty prepared for the tournament. World Cups are usually where we as West Indian sides bring out our best performances so hopefully that’s something we can replicate,”

she said.



“The first game against New Zealand is obviously going to be pretty important because it’s a big team, but at the same time in a World Cup we’re going to have to prepare for every single match. It’s about taking it one game at a time. Everybody’s pretty excited for the start of it and hopefully we can begin on a really positive note when we do get out there in the first match.”

With recent weather conditions in England presenting cooler temperatures and intermittent rain, Deitz expects the Southampton surface to offer assistance for bowlers early while still rewarding quality batting.



“We’ve had a lot of rain and it’s been pretty cold lately, so I expect the pitch to have something in it for the bowlers, particularly with the new ball, but usually over here when that happens at these really good grounds the ball will come on to the bat as well,” he explained.



“So, if you bowl in good areas you’re going to get a lot of assistance out of it, but also if you get in and bat well you can make a big score too. So, I think it’s going to be a good cricket wicket, and with the facilities in England at these grounds and one of the best grounds in England, it’s always going to be good, so it makes for good cricket. That’s all you can ask for is a good wicket to make sure that the best team wins and that all of the players have a chance to show their skills to the world.”

A positive result against New Zealand would provide an important foundation for the remainder of the group stage and further reinforce the confidence generated by the team’s recent performances.



With preparation complete and anticipation building, the Maroon Warriors now turn their focus to the task at hand as they seek to make a strong opening statement on cricket’s biggest stage.



Fans can follow the action with matches being broadcast live on ESPN Caribbean.



West Indies Women’s T20 Group Stage Match Schedule:



Match 1 (June 13) vs New Zealand @Hampshire Bowl, South Hampton – 1:30PM AST



Match 2 (June 18) vs Scotland @Headingley, Leeds – 1:30PM AST



Match 3 (June 21) vs Sri Lanka @Bristol County Ground, Bristol – 5:30AM AST



Match 4 (June 24) vs England @Lord’s Cricket Ground, London – 1:30PM AST



Match 5 (June 27) vs Ireland @Bristol County Ground, Bristol – 9:30AM AST

Related