Impressive Freshman Season for Kaliyah Jones

By: Tito Chapman

Kaliyah Jones cops Women’s Outdoor 2025 Freshman of the Year Award

Nevisian Kaliyah Jones of Monroe University Mustangs has made a name for herself on the collegiate scene. Her impressive Outdoor Season which started with a PB in the 400m, closed with copping a well deserved award.

Jones was presented with the Monroe Mustangs Women’s Outdoor 2025 Freshman of the Year Award on Monday 19th May, 2025.

Her hard-work certainly didn’t go unnoticed – Jones name is etched in the history books as she was the lead off leg for the Mustangs Women’s record breaking 4x400m relay at Duke University with a time of 3:48.46.

She was also a member of the sprints medley relay team that made history at the Penn Relays as the first Mustang competitors to compete in the event. Jones was the lone freshman on the team and the quartet, (Thomas, Jones, Harvey, Gardiner) finished with a time of 4:09.62.

2024-2025 Athletic Calendar Ends

The Monroe University women’s outdoor track and field team competed at the 2025 NJCAA Division I Championships to close out the 2024-25 athletic calendar.

Jones participated in the meet and was a member of the 4x400m relay team that finished ninth overall. Jones, Harvey, Gardiner and Ambrose clocked a time of 3:49.26. She also ran the 400m and finished 16th overall.

Kaliyah Jones runs PB at Sam Howell Invitational

Kaliyah Jones A Part of History 🇰🇳

Coach Greene believes that Jones still has room for growth and improvement.

Kaliyah Jones 🏃🏿‍♀️🇰🇳

Freshman Kaliyah Jones of the Monroe University women’s indoor track and field team named Mustang of the Week for her performance at the Garden State Invitational.

Jones achieved a new school record in the 300m at the Meet on Saturday. Jones stopped the clock at 4️⃣0️⃣.4️⃣6️⃣s, which shattered the previous Mustang record held by Teena Mobley (43.52) from back in 2014, 👏🏿

Kaliyah has had a hell of a first year. She has learnt the events. She went through the process of the freshman curve. What I call the freshman curve? When she actually got punched up a few times before she started to throw punch). It was a very meaningful year for her. Kaliyah learnt alot through the freshman journey and I am definitely looking forward to an even better second year from her. To be honest, she has yet to even touch the ceiling. Coach Shirvon Greene

