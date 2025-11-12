Sports: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Lone Nevisian Cricketer in Hurricanes Squad

By: T. Chapman

Wicket-keeper batsman Carlon Bowen-Tuckett is the lone Nevisian cricketer named in the Hurricanes squad for the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad.

The squad which was released Tuesday 11th November, 2025 also inlcudes one Kittitian, West Indies opening batsman, Mikyle Louis.

Bowen-Tuckett has been appointed vice-captain of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The team will be captained by Karima Gore of Antigua.

The Full Squad reads:

Karima Gore (Captain), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (Vice-Captain), Mikyle Louis, Kofi James, Tyrone Williams, Jewel Andrew, Jahmar Hamilton, Nathan Edward, Rahkeem Cornwall, Micah McKenzie, Chamiqueko Landefort, Oshane Thomas, Daniel Doram, and Ishmael Peters.

The Hurricanes will open their campaign on Wednesday, November 19, against arch-rivals the Windward Islands at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.