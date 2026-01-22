West Indies U19 Secure Super 6 Spot with 55-Run Victory Over South Africa

WINDHOEK, Namibia – West Indies Under 19 squad qualified for the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Under 19 Men’s World Cup with a hard-fought, but impressive 55-run win over South Africa in their third and final Group D game at the HP Oval in Windhoek, Namibia.

As a result, the regional side finished second in the group with four points from their three group games, after their opening day victory over Tanzania and subsequent loss to Afghanistan.

In the super-six stage, the top three teams from Group A and D will be combined into one group while the top three teams from Group B and C will constitute the second group.

Each team will carry forward the number of points, wins and net run rate from their matches against other Super 6 qualifying teams. With the West Indies finishing second in Group D, they will play the first and third placed teams from Group A.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, West Indies opening pair Tanez Francis and Zachary Carter looked comfortable as they saw off the early overs with relative ease. However, Francis was the first wicket to fall, dismissed for 14 runs in the seventh over.

Carter took up the mantle from that point and engaged in a relentless show of power hitting, with his eight fours and eight sixes propelling him to a maiden Youth One Day International century. Skipper Joshua Dorne, batting one spot up at number three, was made to work for his innings of 20, but never looked settled and was dismissed as he and countryman Carter were starting to make progress with their 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Incoming batters Jewel Andrew and Shamar Apple were unable to score which brought Jonathan Van Lange to the crease. The two 6-footers then steadied the ship once again for the West Indies until Carter dragged a ball back onto his stumps while on 114, as the side lost their fifth wicket with 193 on the board.

Remaining contributions from Van Lange (29) and Shaquan Belle (18), took the West Indies to a final total of 234 all out.

In reply, South Africa, who scored 397 in their last group game vs Tanzania, were dismissed for 179 as pacer Shaquan Belle returned outstanding figures of 6-40, the best bowling figures of the tournament so far.

Fellow pacer Jakeem Pollard and spinners Isra-el Morton and Vitel Lawes claimed one wicket each as South Africa failed to create the partnerships to chip away at West Indies’ total. Jason Rowles emerged as their top scorer with 46, with wicketkeeper Lethabo Phahlamohlaka adding a swift 26 near to the conclusion of the contest.

Thanks to his maiden century, Zachary Carter took the Player of the Match honours, and said at the post-match presentation:

“My mindset was to maximize the power play, move through the gears and help my team to get the win. After getting a couple of low scores the confidence was a bit low, but the performance today helped my team to get a win and I’m very appreciative of it.”

“This World Cup century means the world. I had to work hard for it. It showed if we fight and keep fighting, we have the potential to go very far in this tournament.”

West Indies now await confirmation of their opponents for the next round. Their first Super 6 clash will take place on January 25 at the HP Oval and their second will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on January 28.

Fans can watch the matches on ESPN Caribbean and Disney+ across the Caribbean region, Willow TV for North American viewers and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Global live streaming is also accessible through ICC.tv.