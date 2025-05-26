Jahzara Claxton Claims First Wicket Against England On International Debut

By: Tito Chapman

Claxton bags first wicket in T20I debut for West Indies

History was made today as Jahzara Claxton, the first female cricketer from St. Kitts and Nevis to be selected to the West Indies team, made her T20 International debut against England.

Claxton bagged the wicket of Alice Capsey, who was caught Realeanna Grimmond in the 19th over. Claxton finished with bowling figures of 1/15 from four overs with an economy rate of 3.75.

Batting at No.6 , Claxton failed to score as she was bowled by Linsey Smith when the score was 109.

Despite her failure to score, Claxton received high praise from Captain Hayley Matthew.

Jahzara Claxton, she obviously came in that first innings and bowled beautifully on debut to get her first wicket but also to showcase her talent with the amount of variation she was able to use today. H. Matthews

England Women won the 3rd T20I over West Indies Women by 17 runs for the series clean sweep.

ENG W 144/5, Knight 66*; Matthews 3-32

WI W 127/8, Matthews 71; Bell 2-11

Related