Jermahd Huggins secures another bronze medal at Carifta Games

Jermahd Huggins wins bronze in U17 Boys 110m Hurdles

By: Tito Chapman

T eam St. Kitts and Nevis added one more medal to their tally on the third and final day of the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Jermahd Huggins of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School finished 3rd in the U17 Boys 110m Hurdles.

St. Kitts and Nevis entered the evening session on the final day with a medal haul of 2, 2 bronze.

Jermahd Huggins accounts for both medals.

Huggins placed third in the U17 400m Hurdles on day two of the CARIFTA games and followed up with another solid effort, bronze in the U17 110m hurdles.

Results of the boys U-17 110m hurdles.

Shaquane Gordon of Jamaica secured gold with 13.69. Gordon’s teammate Jadan Campbell secured silver with an effort of 13.91.

🥇 🇯🇲 Shaquane Gordon 13.69

🥈 🇯🇲 Jadan Campbell 13.91

🥉 🇰🇳 Jermahd Huggins 15.21