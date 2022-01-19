West Indies Beat Scotland by 7 Wickets

Players of West Indies huddle as they celebrate the wicket of Lyle Robertson of Scotland during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland at Warner Park Sporting Complex on January (Photo: ICC)

By: Tito Chapman

West Indies registered their first win in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Tuesday in St Kitts, a seven-wicket victory over Scotland Under-19s.

Winning the toss and electing to field, West Indies first bowled out Scotland for 95 in 35.4 overs and then chased down the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Right-arm pacer Shiva Sankar (3/17) was the star performer for West Indies with the ball. Off-break bowler Onaje Amory (2/26) and left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase (2/16) also chipped in with wickets.

West Indies currently occupy the second spot in Group D standings ahead of Australia by virtue of a better bet run rate. They will face Sri Lanka on Friday 21 January.

Summarised scores:

Scotland Under-19s 95 off 35.1 overs (Oliver Davidson 43; Shiva Sankar 3-17, Anderson Mahase 2-16, Onaje Amory 2-26). West Indies Under-19s 96 for three off 19.4 overs (Shaqkere Parris 26, Teddy Bishop 23 not out). West Indies won by seven wickets.