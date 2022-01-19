Paradise Beach Nevis Wins Best Villa Award

By: Staff Writer

Paradise Beach Resort, Nevis won top prize in the “Best Villa Resort of the Year” category at the 2021 Caribbean World Travel & Living Awards, according to a communique issued by the Nevis Tourism Authority.

Paradise Beach Nevis scooped the top prize for its thirteen exclusive, luxury villas and beach houses that are complete with private pools and nestled along the western shoreline of the island.

Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, said:

We are delighted to see Paradise Beach Resort recognized as the best in class in the Caribbean when it comes to villa resorts. Their luxury villas and beach houses perfectly showcase just how exquisite a trip to Nevis can be.

Nevis was also shortlisted in the “Best Wedding Island”, “Best Honeymoon Island” and “Best Golf Island” categories of the competition.

According to Caribbean World Travel & Living Magazine, The awards celebrate the best of the Caribbean, highlighting hotels, resorts, islands, and industry personnel that has exceeded expectations over the last year.

This year marks their 27th year of recognition.