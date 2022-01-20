Instagram launches subscriptions for U.S. Creators

By: T. Chapman

Today, Instagram launched subscription to help creators earn income from followers.

With this latest development, creators can select the price of their subscription tiers, ranging from $0.99 to $99.99 per month. Users will pay this monthly fee to access content such as subscriber-only Lives and Stories. They will also get a purple badge by their username that shows their status to creators.

This feature will be trialing with a small number of creators and influencers – 10, to be exact, including basketball player Sedona Prince and Olympian Jordan Chiles.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉 Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

– Subscriber Lives

– Subscriber Stories

– Subscriber Badges We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has described Instagram subscriptions as “one of the best ways” for influencers to generate income. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram, wrote in a Facebook post that he’s “excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon”.