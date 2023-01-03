UPDATE ON AIRCRAFT DEPARTING RLBIA WHICH MADE EMERGENCY WATER LANDING

UPDATE ON AIRCRAFT DEPARTING RLBIA WHICH MADE EMERGENCY WATER LANDING

BASSETERRE, St. KITTS – January 3, 2023 – The St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) confirms that an Aircraft which departed the RLB International Airport for Turks and Caicos’ Islands earlier today, made an emergency water landing at about 11a.m off Salt Cay.

SCASPA is pleased to report that about 3:30pm today, the four occupants; three of whom are Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and the other from Costa Rica, were rescued by Fishermen and were taken to Grand Turks for medical attention.

Investigations into this emergency landing is ongoing.

