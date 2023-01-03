LAST LAP PARADE ROUTE AND PARKING RESTRICTIONS

To facilitate the smooth passage of the Last Lap Parade the Licensing Authority has approved a number of parking restrictions. As a result, no parking will be permitted on the following streets between midday and 7 p.m. on January 03, 2023: 

·         Cayon Street between Wigley Avenue and Baker’s Corner;

·         Pond Road;

·         Sandown Road;

·         Bay Road between Sandown Road and Fort Street;

·         Fort Street; and

·         West Square Street.

These streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the passage of the bands and troupes. Traffic signs will be posted to indicate restrictions. Violators will be towed. Thank you for your usual co-operation.

— 30 —

