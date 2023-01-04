St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Welcomes New Year’s Babies

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, January 3, 2023 [Press Secretary’s Office]: The first two babies born in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 are both males. The Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew today (Tuesday 3rd January 2023) visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital, bearing gifts, to congratulate the mothers of the first two babies born within the Federation.

The Prime Minister congratulated the mothers and offered advice as he cradled and admired the babies.

The two mothers gave birth to healthy infant boys, both over seven (7) pounds.

Mrs. Fustina Williams gave birth on New Year’s Day to a baby boy weighing seven (7) pounds and four (4) ounces, and on January 2nd, 2023, Ms. Joelly Dunn gave birth to a seven (7) pound eight (8) ounces baby boy.

Both ladies were quite pleased to receive a visit from the Prime Minister of the Federation on such a memorable occasion.